Cowlitz County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Cowlitz County on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 374.

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 129 cases are considered recovered.

The county reported its first three virus-related deaths last week, two men in their 80s and one woman in her 60s. They all were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the IMT.

The county has reported 30 new cases so far this week and a total of 186 new cases in July.

Virus transmission is increasing statewide, and the level of daily new cases is substantially higher than the state's previous peak in March, according to the most recent state Department of Health COVID-19 situation report.

Cases are increasing fastest among people in their 20s, according to the report.

In Cowlitz County this month, COVID-19 cases among patients in their 20s have increased from 17% of the total cases to 24%.

Hospitalizations are rising and more are expected as infections move from younger adults to older and more vulnerable populations, according to the report.

Cases in Yakima County have decreased since early June, and the Department of Health attributes the turnaround in part to the high percentage of people wearing masks and social distancing.

