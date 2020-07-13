Cowlitz County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 286.

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized, three outside and one inside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. As of Friday, 106 cases are considered recovered.

So far this month, Cowlitz County's caseload has jumped 52%, with 98 new cases.

The county recorded 28 cases Friday, its biggest one-day increase of the pandemic began. Initial case investigations linked many of the cases to Independence Day social gatherings, according to an Incident Management Team press release.

At least four of the cases were linked to a single event, Dr. Steve Krager, county health officer, said Friday. He declined to say if the gathering in question was the unsanctioned "We the People" event at Lake Sacajawea.

This story will be updated.

