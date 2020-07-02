You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz County reports 11 new COVID cases Thursday, passing 200 total
0 comments
breaking

Cowlitz County reports 11 new COVID cases Thursday, passing 200 total

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 205.

The county has recorded 36 new virus cases this week. The caseload has increased over the past month, with about 56% of the county's cases reported in June. 

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, up from one on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The number of recovered patients, which is updated weekly on Fridays, remains at 74. The county has no reported virus-related deaths. 

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News