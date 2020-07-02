Cowlitz County reports 11 new COVID cases Thursday, passing 200 total

The county has recorded 36 new virus cases this week. The caseload has increased over the past month, with about 56% of the county's cases reported in June.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, up from one on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The number of recovered patients, which is updated weekly on Fridays, remains at 74. The county has no reported virus-related deaths.