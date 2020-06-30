Cowlitz County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, ending a bad June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bad month for COVID infections ended on key in Cowlitz County Tuesday, with health officials reporting another 11 new cases to bring the June total to 115.

The increase seems due to multiple factors, including transmission within households, from all kinds of workplaces and some social gatherings, and it "clearly seems to be associated with re-opening" the economy, Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Tuesday.

June accounted for 61% of the 188 cases recorded in Cowlitz County since the pandemic began. And the surge overlaps with the period that began when the county qualified for phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase reopening plan on May 24.

Infections are increasing regionally as well as nationwide, Krager said.

However, Krager said he isn't sure if the increase is directly tied to businesses reopening, because, for example, it doesn't seem like large groups of people are being exposed at a restaurants or retail shops. The increase may be tied to people becoming less cautious because things have re-opened, he said.