Cowlitz County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, ending a bad June

A bad month for COVID infections ended on key in Cowlitz County Tuesday, with health officials reporting another 11 new cases to bring the June total to 115.
The increase seems due to multiple factors, including transmission within households, from all kinds of workplaces and some social gatherings, and it "clearly seems to be associated with re-opening" the economy, Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Tuesday.
June accounted for 61% of the 188 cases recorded in Cowlitz County since the pandemic began. And the surge overlaps with the period that began when the county qualified for phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase reopening plan on May 24.
Infections are increasing regionally as well as nationwide, Krager said.
However, Krager said he isn't sure if the increase is directly tied to businesses reopening, because, for example, it doesn't seem like large groups of people are being exposed at a restaurants or retail shops. The increase may be tied to people becoming less cautious because things have re-opened, he said.
"If anything, we need to be more cautious as we re-open," Krager said. "Businesses and individuals need to be more diligent about maintaining distancing, and wearing masks indoors. We still need to be limiting the number of people we have contact with outside our household."
No known cases are connected to graduations or large gatherings in the past month, Krager said.
The county has reported 19 new cases this week alone, and officials are fretting about the possible spread of infections by an upcoming, unauthorized Independence Day event at Lake Sacajawea this weekend.
The county's application to enter phase 3 of the governor's recovery plan is on hold due to the June boost in infections.
Two Cowlitz virus patients are currently hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 74 of the cases are considered recovered. The county has reported no virus-related deaths.
This story will be updated later today.
