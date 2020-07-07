You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports 11 new cases Tuesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 228. 

One virus patient is hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. As of Friday, 78 cases were considered recovered.

So far this month, the county has reported 40 cases. 

This story will be expanded. 

