 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Wednesday
0 comments
breaking web only

Cowlitz County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its 10th COVID-19 death, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was not hospitalized when he died, according a health department spokesperson. 

The county reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,597. An updated count of recovered cases as of Tuesday was unavailable.

The health department also has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News