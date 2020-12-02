Cowlitz County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Wednesday

Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its 10th COVID-19 death, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was not hospitalized when he died, according a health department spokesperson.

The county reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,597. An updated count of recovered cases as of Tuesday was unavailable.

The health department also has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

