Cowlitz County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and released the genders of the two residents who died from the virus this week.

Both of the patients were men in their 80s, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. They were unrelated and both had underlying health problems and were hospitalized for about two weeks, according to the health department.

Four Cowlitz County virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the IMT. As of Friday, 106 cases are considered recovered.

The county has recorded 332 virus cases overall, with 59 new cases this week. So far this month, Cowlitz has reported 144 new cases, a 77% increase.

