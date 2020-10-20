 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
0 comments

Cowlitz County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 779. 

Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. As of Friday, 598 of the cases were considered recovered, according to the health department. 

The county reported a moderate level of virus activity for the second week in a row, with 54 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13, according to the health department’s Monday data report.

The state considers 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a moderate level of COVID-19 activity, which several school districts used as a reopening benchmark. 

According to the report, 3.1% of county COVID-19 tests came back positive between Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 (the most recent complete data from the state). This is slightly below the 3.5% positivity rate reported for the week of Sept. 22 to Sept. 28. The state recommends caution if this figure is above 5%. 

Over the past week, the county's case count appears to have leveled off following a spike in early mid-September and subsequent decrease in cases, according to the report. 

Statewide, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since mid-September, increasing from a seven-day average of 351 cases as of Sept. 12 to a seven-day average of 553 as of Oct. 5, according to the state Department of Health.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News