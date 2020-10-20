Cowlitz County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 779.

Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. As of Friday, 598 of the cases were considered recovered, according to the health department.

The county reported a moderate level of virus activity for the second week in a row, with 54 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13, according to the health department’s Monday data report.

The state considers 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a moderate level of COVID-19 activity, which several school districts used as a reopening benchmark.

According to the report, 3.1% of county COVID-19 tests came back positive between Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 (the most recent complete data from the state). This is slightly below the 3.5% positivity rate reported for the week of Sept. 22 to Sept. 28. The state recommends caution if this figure is above 5%.

Over the past week, the county's case count appears to have leveled off following a spike in early mid-September and subsequent decrease in cases, according to the report.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since mid-September, increasing from a seven-day average of 351 cases as of Sept. 12 to a seven-day average of 553 as of Oct. 5, according to the state Department of Health.

