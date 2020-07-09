Cowlitz County reports 10 new cases Thursday

Cowlitz County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 245.
Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside of the county, up from one on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has reported zero virus-related deaths. As of Friday, 78 of the cases are considered recovered.
The county has recorded 40 new cases so far this week, and 57 this month.
This story will be expanded.
