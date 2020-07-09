You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz County reports 10 new cases Thursday
0 comments
breaking

Cowlitz County reports 10 new cases Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 245. 

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside of the county, up from one on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has reported zero virus-related deaths. As of Friday, 78 of the cases are considered recovered. 

The county has recorded 40 new cases so far this week, and 57 this month. 

This story will be expanded. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News