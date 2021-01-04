Cowlitz County records three traffic deaths in past week

In the past week, three people have died after motorcycle and car accidents in Cowlitz County, two on New Year's Day. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to practice safe driving habits to avoid more fatalities.

"The Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the loss of these lives and encourage everyone to practice safe driving habits to prevent future events of this nature. Speed, distracted driving, failure to utilize safety devices, and driving under the influence can have tragic consequences," Sheriff Brad Thurman said in a Monday press release.

On Dec. 27, Gregory Friedel, 58, of Bremerton was fatally injured while participating in an off-road motorcycle race at the Woodland Motorcross track located in the 3200 block of Lewis River Road, the press release said. Deputies along with Fire District 1 personnel responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and found that Friedel had been struck by another rider while getting up from the track after a collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, sheriff's deputies, Castle Rock police and Fire District 6 staff responded to the 700 block of Headquarters Road Castle Rock after getting a report of a motorcycle accident. At the scene they found Nathanial Roller, 37, "injured and laying alongside the roadway," the press release said.