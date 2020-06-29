Cowlitz County records eight new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, bringing the total to 177. The county has had 57 new cases within the last two weeks, or nearly a third of its total since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 74 cases were considered recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. One Cowlitz virus patient is hospitalized outside the county. Cowlitz County has reported zero virus-related deaths.

In the past two weeks, the county recorded 52 cases per 100,000 people, more than double the state's goal of 25 per 100,000.

