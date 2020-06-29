You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County records eight new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, bringing the total to 177. The county has had 57 new cases within the last two weeks, or nearly a third of its total since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 74 cases were considered recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. One Cowlitz virus patient is hospitalized outside the county. Cowlitz County has reported zero virus-related deaths. 

In the past two weeks, the county recorded 52 cases per 100,000 people, more than double the state's goal of 25 per 100,000. 

This story will be expanded. 

