Cowlitz County records 12 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Monday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, bringing the total to 217. 

One Cowlitz virus patient is currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has no reported virus-related deaths, and 78 of the cases are considered recovered. 

Local officials voiced concern about the possible spread of infections at the unauthorized "We the People" Independence Day event held at Lake Sacajawea over the weekend. However, it could take up to two weeks to see if cases stem from the event because COVID-19 symptoms take two to 14 days to appear. Several hundred people attended, and most did not wear masks.

This story will be updated. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

