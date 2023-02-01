A federal grant aims to help Cowlitz County address the rise in serious car accidents since 2016, including a recent spike over the last three years.

The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Transportation's Safe Streets for All program, the department announced Wednesday. The Safe Streets program provided $222 million across the United States to help prevent deaths and serious injuries.

Council of Governments Director Bill Fashing said the grant will be used to develop a street safety action plan that covers the entirety of Cowlitz County. The new plan would help local governments apply for additional federal street funding down the line, if and when they made changes to improve road safety.

"Some of the cities and county governments have basic plans, but they don't meet the new federal requirements for safety planning in transportation," Fashing said.

Like much of the rest of Washington, Cowlitz County has seen the number of crashes and severe injuries increase since 2020. According to Washington Department of Transportation crash data, the number of accidents in Cowlitz County resulting in death or serious injury increased every year between 2016 and 2021.

There were 87 fatal or serious accidents in 2021, more than double the number in 2016, and 77 crashes in the non-finalized numbers for 2021.

Fashing said the county had a slightly higher accident rate than the state average. Fashing said causes like cell phone use and driving under the influence are tougher to address because they are "in the driver's hands."

The county safety plan would include a deeper dive into the crash data and recent trends, along with public outreach about road safety issues and recommendations for where to focus safety improvements.

There are 16 governments or agencies in Washington that received a total of $9 million in the federal grants.