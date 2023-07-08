MONDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-noon pool; 9 a.m.-noon cinnamon rolls; 9:30-10:30 a.m. exercise class; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m. bridge; 6 p.m. July 24, CC Democratic Women meet; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 9:30 a.m., cribbage $1.25; 12:30 p.m., single deck pinochle, $1.25 for members; 8 a.m., pool, $.50 a day; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 6 p.m. bingo; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

TUESDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., June 18, write your life's story; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 11 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m. July 11, Columbian artists; 7 p.m. round dance; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; line dancing at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., 2 p.m., karaoke; 4 p.m., woodcarvers; noon, lunch $6-8; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 9-10 a.m., breakfast; 1 p.m., chair yoga second and fourth Tuesday; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

WEDNESDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m., yoga, 9 a.m.-noon, pool table opens; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; noon-1:30 p.m., hot lunches; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 1 p.m., July 12, fibromyalgia group; 1 p.m., mahjong; 7 p.m., round dance second and fourth Wednesday; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; noon, bingo; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

THURSDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Quilters Club; 6:45 p.m., single deck pinochle; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com

Kelso Senior Center: noon, Kiwanis; 6:30 p.m., bridge club; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 9 a.m., line dancing and at 10:15 a.m.; noon, woodcarvers; noon, lunch $6-$8; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 9-10 a.m., breakfast; 1 p.m., pinochle and hand and foot; 1 p.m., balance and stability; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

FRIDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m., yoga; 9 a.m., pool table opens; 9:30 a.m., exercise class; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., July 21, pinochle; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m.; 1 p.m., bunco; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 11:30 a.m., blood pressure check; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

SATURDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 1-3:30 p.m., bingo; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 6 p.m., July 15, coin club; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

SUNDAYS

Castle Rock Senior Center: 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502; crsc.wa@gmail.com.

Kelso Senior Center: 10 a.m., July 23, Grace & Truth Church; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 1-4 p.m. afternoon dance, the second and fourth Sunday; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.