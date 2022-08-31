Cowlitz County radio stations sold to manager

In August, three local radio stations were sold from one Cowlitz County family to another.

John Paul, general manager and program director, and his wife, Nicki Paul, bought KLOG 100.7, KUKN 105.5 and 101.5 The Blitz this month from the Hanson family. Steve Hanson bought KLOG in 1967 and sold the stations to his son Joel Hanson in 2001.

"There are not many locally, family-owned radio stations left anymore," John Paul said. "Like the Hanson’s did for decades, I am 100% committed to being locally programmed and operated.”

John Paul said he began working at KLOG at 13-years-old, and left in 1995 when he was 21. He worked in radio programming and operations in stations all over the country before moving back to Cowlitz County in 2014.

“I can’t imagine finding a better person to pass the torch” Joel Hanson said in a statement. “John understands the value of being local and what that means to our community. Since moving back home and stepping in as general manager/program director, he has taken the company to new levels of growth both in revenue and ratings, plus our community involvement is second to none.”

The Paul family also owns The Cowlitz Podcast Network and Cowlitz Digital, a digital marketing company.