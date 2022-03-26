Cowlitz County PUD to hand out free light bulbs Friday

The Cowlitz County Public Utility District is handing out free LED lightbulbs, while supplies last, starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

The member organization says staff will bring the free bulbs to people's cars at the PUD office at 961 12th Ave., Longview.

People can receive one bag of bulbs per household. LED lightbulbs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting, reports the U.S. Department of Energy.