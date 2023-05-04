The Cowlitz County PUD has launched a new community garden off Mt Solo Road and people can requests spaces today.

The Mt Solo Community Garden is located at 5746 Mt Solo Road in Longview, adjacent to the Baker's Corner substation.

PUD Spokesperson Alice Dietz said in an email the organization is using the 2.3-acre parcel as a garden "to engage our community through unique opportunities."

The garden will include 36 to 40 10’x10’ garden spaces, and 16 spots are reserved so far.

Plots will be available to access by May 31 (weather permitting) and cost $35 each, according to the PUD website.

Dietz said all proceeds will go in the PUD's Warm Neighbor Fund which helps low-income families pay their utility bills.

Plot availability will be on a first come, first serve basis, and limited to two plots per registrant. If the plots are filled, people will be added to a waitlist and contacted when a plot becomes available.

Organizers are considering expanding plot space in 2024, according to the PUD's website.

Join the waitlist at www.cowlitzpud.org and click the "About" tab to find the Mt Solo waitlist form.