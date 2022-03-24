 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County PUD customers receive scam calls

Cowlitz PUD

The Cowlitz PUD sign on 12th Avenue in Longview. 

 Courtney Talak

Scam calls imitating the Cowlitz County Public Utility District reportedly began reaching Cowlitz County residents Thursday.

The Cowlitz PUD said the caller demands a payment be made over the phone or the resident's power will be disconnected. One PUD customer said the utility district's phone number showed up on their caller ID during the scam call.

"It's not our practice to call and demand payment over the phone. We would never do that," Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said.

The utility district, which provides electricity for about 48,000 Cowlitz County residents, says anyone who receives such scam calls should hang up and call the PUD office directly at 360-423-2210.

