Cowlitz County PUD board OKs no rate increase

Cowlitz County Public Utility District board members voted last week not to increase rates on residents, a decision made for the fifth year in a row.

"Similar to what we've done in past years, the district has no intent to levy a property tax," said Trent Martin, PUD director of accounting and finance. "We have authority to do it, but we opted not to do that."

The discussion came amidst the board's adoption of its 2023 budget, which members also approved at last week's meeting.

Martin said they will send a notice to the Cowlitz County commissioners that the utility district does not see the need for any rates because of the district's positive revenue outlook.

Current rates for residential service in Cowlitz County stand at 7.27 cents per kilowatt-hour with a $19 base charge, which covers meter reading, billing, accounting and cost of delivering electricity to a home, PUD Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz wrote in an email to The Daily News on Friday.

The district purchases about 90% of its power from the Bonneville Power Administration for Cowlitz County residents. BPA supplies about 28% of the Northwest's power, according to its website.

Settlements discussions between BPA and its customers over rates have indicated "essentially no power or transmission increase for fiscal year 2023 and 2024," according to Cowlitz PUD meeting documents.

BPA conducts a rate case every two years, Dietz said. The next rate decision would go into effect October 2023.

Rates have not been raised by Cowlitz PUD since October 2017.

Cowlitz PUD has contracted with the BPA since the local PUD was established in 1936. The district is one of 23 PUDs that provides electricity in the state, according to www.cowlitzpud.org.