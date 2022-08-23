Cowlitz County Public Utility District office to close on Fridays starting in September

The Cowlitz County Public Utility District's office will soon be closed on Fridays in an effort to appeal to new hires.

The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday starting Sept. 12. Currently, the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays.

The change does not affect staff responses to outage or emergency calls, which are still available 24/7, according to the district that serves about 50,000 electric customers in Cowlitz County.

The utility district's board approved the change Tuesday to help hire and retain staff looking for flexible schedules, the district reports.

"Attracting and retaining a dedicated workforce has always been a top priority," Commissioner Dave Quinn said in a PUD press release. "Adopting the new four-ten schedule allows for more accessibility for our customers while balancing the well-being of our staff."

The district reports fewer people visit the office since the start of the pandemic, when customers learned of online options to find help or pay bills. Lobby traffic has decreased by 57%, drive-thru traffic decreased by 23% and online payments increased by 7%, the district reports.

The city of Kelso also switched to a four-day work week this month, partly to attract new hires. The new schedule, which closes offices on Fridays, does not affect the hours for the Kelso Police Department, the Kelso Public Library or the water treatment plant.