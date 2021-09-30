Cowlitz County projects among those funded by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

The second local project will enhance 200 acres of winter forage habitat in the Toutle River Valley on the Mount St. Helens Wildlife Area, which is home to the highest winter concentration of elk in the region. Lime and fertilizer will be placed first, and then shrubs, trees and seeds will be planted.

The statewide projects include support for the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition; Outdoors for Our Heroes, an organization that hosts big game hunts for disabled veterans and first responders; and Salmon for Soldiers, a group that provides fishing opportunities for military members.

“We greatly appreciate our volunteers for the time and effort they put forth in raising vital funding for RMEF’s mission that is placed back on the ground in their home state,” Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation president Chief Executive Officer Kyle Weaver said in the press release.

Washington has 23 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation chapters with more than 14,000 members. Since 1986, the group and its partners completed 729 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Washington with a combined value of more than $132.1 million, according to the press release, protecting or enhancing 502,135 acres of habitat and opening or improving public access to 130,372 acres.

