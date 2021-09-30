Cowlitz County projects among those funded by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Fifteen Washington projects received a total of $1.9 million for habitat, research and hunting heritage projects from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Two of the projects are located in Cowlitz County.
According to a press release, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation directly granted $215,700 that leveraged an additional $1.7 million in partner dollars.
“This funding helps enhance nearly 15,000 acres of Washington’s elk country, some of which is ailing due to the spread of noxious weeds and encroaching conifers that choke out native shrubs and grasses so crucial for elk and other wildlife species,” Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation chief conservation officer Blake Henning said in the press release.
Eleven projects benefit habitats across Asotin, Chelan, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Kittitas, Skamania and Yakima counties, and there are four statewide projects.
The money in Cowlitz County will pay to treat 160 acres of noxious weeds across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, the Mount St. Helens Wildlife Area and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument to allow native plant species for elk and other wildlife to grow.
That project is part of a multi-year effort to improve conditions for the Mount St. Helens elk herd, the press release said.
The second local project will enhance 200 acres of winter forage habitat in the Toutle River Valley on the Mount St. Helens Wildlife Area, which is home to the highest winter concentration of elk in the region. Lime and fertilizer will be placed first, and then shrubs, trees and seeds will be planted.
Saturday motorcycle ride to Johnston Ridge honors fallen Cowlitz County deputy, as two defendants await sentencing
The statewide projects include support for the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition; Outdoors for Our Heroes, an organization that hosts big game hunts for disabled veterans and first responders; and Salmon for Soldiers, a group that provides fishing opportunities for military members.
“We greatly appreciate our volunteers for the time and effort they put forth in raising vital funding for RMEF’s mission that is placed back on the ground in their home state,” Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation president Chief Executive Officer Kyle Weaver said in the press release.
Washington has 23 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation chapters with more than 14,000 members. Since 1986, the group and its partners completed 729 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Washington with a combined value of more than $132.1 million, according to the press release, protecting or enhancing 502,135 acres of habitat and opening or improving public access to 130,372 acres.