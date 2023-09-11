It’s been 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 killed nearly 3,000 people and sent the United States careening toward war. People who are old enough to vote, buy alcohol and enter the workforce may not remember the world-altering event — or even have been alive during it.

But for those who were, the memory still rings clear.

On Monday, the anniversary of the attacks, Portland Fire & Rescue honored those who died with a short ceremony at Fire Station 1 in downtown Portland. In Kelso, an annual remembrance event was held at the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue headquarters. The event included speakers, a flag ceremony and ringing a bell to honor lives lost.

In Kelso and Portland, “Amazing Grace” was played.

Following the ceremony in Portland, a fireboat put on a water display on the Willamette River.

Isaac McLennan, the head of the Portland firefighters union, recalled that the day of the attacks was a clear, sunny one — not unlike Monday. He took listeners through moments from the day, such as when the planes struck each tower and when the towers collapsed.

Firefighters from around the country traveled to New York City to help, including four from Portland: Wesley Loucks, Dwight Englert, Ed Hall and Neil Martin. Martin is still with the department.

Portland Fire Chief Ryan Gillespie noted that many firefighters and survivors are still suffering from lingering health effects, such as cancer and respiratory issues.

“We have a heavy heart but also a deep sense of pride at the bravery and resilience of firefighters,” he said.

While the day marks a moment of courage and sacrifice for American firefighters, it also represented a shift in American politics. The attacks sent Islamophobia surging in the United States. They prompted the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and, two years later, Iraq. U.S. troops were in Afghanistan for 20 years, and some are still in Iraq.