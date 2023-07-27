Recent population growth in Cowlitz County has come entirely from new arrivals and is centered in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The county has had more deaths than births each of the last three years, according to the annual estimates released by the state Office of Financial Management. Those years are the only times since 1960 when the county had the "natural change" to its population decline.

Despite the deaths, Cowlitz County's population slowly increased each of those years because of people moving from outside the county. Cowlitz County reached a population of 113,000 in the most recent estimate, increasing by around 2,270 people since 2020.

Mark Mohrman, the population program manager from Washington's Office of Financial Management, said the decline in birth rates and the rise in death was a common trend across Washington. The increase in deaths was partly the effects of COVID-19 and partly the Baby Boomer generation entering their final years, Mohrman said.

More than three-quarters of the population growth Cowlitz County has seen took place in the unincorporated sections of the county, which added more than 1,700 people since 2020.

The annual estimates use birth certificates, death reports, drivers' licenses and other state data to figure out the population at the county level. To determine where people are living within the counties, Mohrman said that housing construction is used as the main benchmark.

"It's largely based on housing at the local level. At the county level it's more aggregate data. So we get both the top down and the bottom up figures," Mohrman said.

The office's housing estimate found that 1,100 new units of housing were built in Cowlitz County over the last three years — about 75% of which were in the unincorporated sections of the county.

Clark County was the opposite growth pattern, with 70% of the population increase taking place in the cities, a difference Mohrman attributed to the Growth Management Act guiding development in Clark.

Cowlitz County doesn't fully plan under the act, but does plan for critical areas and natural resource lands under it.

The state population grew by 1.1% over the last year, according to the report, while Cowlitz County grew half as quickly.

"It's a decent amount of growth, not as strong as prior years but not at all what I'd consider slow," Mohrman said about the state-level population growth.

Longview saw the most growth of Cowlitz County's cities, with about 312 new residents moving in over the last three years. Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock each added fewer than 50 residents.