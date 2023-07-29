Cowlitz County crews are set to start striping pavement Monday, which means drivers could encounter slow moving paint striping trucks.
Crews plan to stripe roads from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays over the next two weeks.
Below is the tentative schedule, which could change. Call 360-577-3030 or visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks for updates.
Monday: Lexington Bridge Drive, Pacific Avenue North, Cowlitz Garden Road, Holcomb Road, and Ostrander Road.
Tuesday: Ball Park Road, Rollingwood Drive, Hometown Drive, Deer Park Lane, Pleasant Hill Road/Pacific Avenue, Washburn Road, Nob Lane, Eddie Place, Randa Road, Williams-Finney Road, Johnson Lane, Mt Brynion Road, Painter Roth Road, Graham Drive, Miller Drive, Harris Street, P.G. Sweet Road, Allen Street, and Valley View Drive.
Wednesday: Crestwood Lane, Alma Drive, Douglas Street, Hazel Street, Grade Street, Carroll Road, Maple Hill Road North, North Bodine Road, Bodine Road, Mahaffey Road, Wagner Road, Zillig Road, South Goble Loop Road, North Goble Loop Road, Rose Valley Road, Duncan Road, and Cornwell Road.
Thursday: Fish Pond Road, Olsen Road, Kool Road, Harrison Road, Kingsbury Road, Mt. Pleasant Road, Pare Road, Norwood Drive, and Old 99 South.
Friday: West Kalama River Road, North Hendrickson Drive, Hendrickson Drive, Wilson Road, Vivian Road, Spencer Creek Road, Modrow Road, Bates Road, Fallert Road, Mt. View Road, Woolford Road, Weyco Road, Greenwood Road, and Kalama River Road.
Saturday: Toteff Road, Todd Road, Kilkelly Road, Old Pacific Highway South, Vincent Road, Cloverdale Road, Sout Cloverdale Road, Confer Road, Martins Bluff Road, and Green Mountain Road.