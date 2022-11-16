Cowlitz County organizations plan Thanksgiving meals, food giveaways

Cowlitz County community organizations are planning Thanksgiving meals and food giveaways starting this weekend.

On Saturday, Helping Every Veteran in Need (HEVIN) is hosting its fourth annual VetsGiving Dinner at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave. The event will have two seatings, at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., and includes a free meal for veterans and their families. The menu includes turkey, ham and all of the fixings.

Meals are available in person or to-go upon request. All veterans will receive a goody bag and a free raffle ticket to try to win a door prize. Reservations are required and people can call or text 360-749-2016 or email rblack@hevin4vets.com to RSVP.

Lower Columbia CAP will distribute Thanksgiving food boxes via drive-thru from noon to 3 p.m. Monday in the 12th Avenue parking lot behind the organization's building.

The estimated 400 meals are available first come, first serve to Cowlitz County residents, said Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director. People can only pick up boxes for their own household and are asked to bring an ID to show proof of county residency.

Kerby said the food boxes will include turkey donated from Safeway’s Turkey Bucks program, as well as mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls.

"All the loyal customers that participate, we appreciate that they do because it gives holiday meals for folks in need," she said.

The turkey dinner distribution is usually pretty busy, Kerby said. People are asked to join the line down 12th Avenue and not cut ahead of other cars.

"We encourage people to be patient and kind to each other in line," she said.

All are invited to the Longview Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1639 10th Ave., Longview. The lunch will be more special than the regular meal service, with Thanksgiving food, decorated tables and volunteer servers, said Major Phil Smith.

For those looking to give Thanksgiving dinner supplies, Community House on Broadway is asking for donations to help make a holiday meal for shelter residents. Those able to donate are asked to drop off turkeys, ham, butter or margarine, stuffing mix, pumpkin pies and dinner rolls to 1105 Broadway in Longview.