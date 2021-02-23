Cowlitz County opening COVID-19 vaccination site at fairgrounds Wednesday

Cowlitz County and Safeway are opening a COVID-19 vaccination site at the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday.
Vaccination is by appointment only. Eligible people who live or work in the county can schedule an appointment starting at noon today at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine.
“We’re pleased that more people can get vaccinated in Cowlitz County. Reducing barriers to access COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our top priority,” said Carole Harrison, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services director. “We appreciate your patience as we prepare to launch this new vaccination site, and as we advocate for larger vaccine allocations from the state and federal government.”
Safeway pharmacists will administer an estimated 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds via drive-thru and walk-in appointments, according to the health department. Safeway received the doses as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
Appointments are expected to fill up quickly, according to the health department. More will be added as vaccine becomes available.
People who schedule an appointment will automatically receive a confirmation email or text message from Safeway. Everyone who receives their first dose at the fairgrounds this week will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the site exactly three weeks later.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services does not have access to Safeway’s online appointment scheduler and cannot assist with scheduling questions. Those with problems scheduling an appointment can call a Safeway representative between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (253) 259-6312.
Cowlitz County Emergency Management and other local partners are providing logistical support, as well as an incident management team helping Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties setup vaccination sites across the three-county region.
Prior to getting vaccinated, people must complete a consent form for Washington State. The form can be downloaded from the online appointment scheduler or obtained at the vaccination site. Proof of health insurance is highly recommended but is not required. No other form of personal identification is required to get vaccinated at the site.
People should arrive no more than 10 minutes early for their scheduled appointment. Drivers should enter at Washington Street and Third Avenue (behind the fairgrounds) and exit at Seventh Avenue. People who have a walk-in appointment should enter and exit at Seventh Avenue. Face coverings must be worn. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.
Everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, should continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to the health department. That includes wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. These steps are critical to keeping our community healthy until more people can be vaccinated.