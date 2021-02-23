Cowlitz County opening COVID-19 vaccination site at fairgrounds Wednesday

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services does not have access to Safeway’s online appointment scheduler and cannot assist with scheduling questions. Those with problems scheduling an appointment can call a Safeway representative between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (253) 259-6312.

Cowlitz County Emergency Management and other local partners are providing logistical support, as well as an incident management team helping Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties setup vaccination sites across the three-county region.

Prior to getting vaccinated, people must complete a consent form for Washington State. The form can be downloaded from the online appointment scheduler or obtained at the vaccination site. Proof of health insurance is highly recommended but is not required. No other form of personal identification is required to get vaccinated at the site.

People should arrive no more than 10 minutes early for their scheduled appointment. Drivers should enter at Washington Street and Third Avenue (behind the fairgrounds) and exit at Seventh Avenue. People who have a walk-in appointment should enter and exit at Seventh Avenue. Face coverings must be worn. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.

Everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, should continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to the health department. That includes wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. These steps are critical to keeping our community healthy until more people can be vaccinated.

