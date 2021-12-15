Cowlitz County one of several affected by COVID-19 outbreaks traced to high school wrestling tournaments

Washington health officials are investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks linked to high school wrestling tournaments on Dec. 4 that included Cowlitz County schools.

About 80 to 90 cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have been linked to the events so far, but that number could change, according to the Department of Health.

The wrestling tournaments all happened on Dec. 4 and include the John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup and the Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm.

Thirteen counties had high schools in attendance, including Cowlitz, Clark, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima. A high school in Oregon also sent participants.

Local health departments likely will send notifications to affected schools in the coming days, according to the state. Anyone who attended these events as a participant, coach, official, support staff or spectator should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms or who tests positive should stay home from work, school, childcare or social activities.

A team of Department of Health epidemiologists, in collaboration with local health jurisdictions, is working on gathering more information about these events and the corresponding COVID-19 cases, according to the department.

This story will be updated.

