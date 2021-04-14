Cowlitz County officials urge caution around fire, water as temperatures are expected to reach 80 this weekend

Cowlitz County officials are reminding residents to take safety precautions as temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to rise to 71 degrees Thursday and 76 degrees Friday, with a high around 80 throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Water in area lakes and rivers remains cold this early in the season and could threaten the health of swimmers and boaters.
The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement for the region Tuesday advising extra caution with fire due to dry conditions.
“An unseasonably dry start to April has left vegetation drier than normal for this time of year along the Oregon and southern Washington coast,” the statement advises. “Meanwhile, breezy offshore flow is resulting in unseasonably warm and dry afternoons, further drying out vegetation across the region.”
Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Lt. Dan Cothren said this is a weather cycle seen in the past. This time of year, most of the grass still is dead and dry, he said. People are getting outside to clear brush and burning debris, but with a dry north wind, the fire growth potential is much higher, Cothren said.
The agency hasn’t responded to many brush fires yet, Cothren said, but put out a fire that spread from a permitted burn pile several days ago.
On the mountain, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60s this week, and it will be sunny but windy. However, deep snow remains on large swaths of the mountain, and several groups of people had to be rescued after losing their way earlier this month.
Cowlitz Fire District 6 responded to a brush fire outside Castle Rock on Tuesday night, which grew 1-2 acres before being fully contained, according to the agency.
Cothren said the weather pattern is similar to March 2019, when a series of 28 southwest Washington wildfires burned more than 350 acres, including blazes in Rose Valley and near Cathlamet.
To avoid a repeat of the “March Madness fires,” Cowlitz 2 is preparing for increased activity and asking volunteers to come in to the agency’s three fully staffed stations, Cothren said.
Residents who plan to burn brush must have a permit and should have water and tools on site to put out the fire, Cothren said. People need to stay with the fire at all times, he said.
“If they can hold off on burning until the weather changes, the better,” he said.
Cold water
People planning to spend time in or around the water also should keep safety in mind, Cothren said.
While the temperatures may hit 80 degrees, the water is much colder, with the Columbia River at about 46 degrees, Cothren said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
People going in the water should wear life jackets and be aware they could cramp up early in the colder water, he said.