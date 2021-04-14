Cowlitz County officials urge caution around fire, water as temperatures are expected to reach 80 this weekend

State Route 504 snow-free to mile marker 45; Coldwater Lake and Hummocks Trail accessible On the mountain, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-60s this week, and it will be sunny but windy. However, deep snow remains on large swaths of the mountain, and several groups of people had to be rescued after losing their way earlier this month.

Cowlitz Fire District 6 responded to a brush fire outside Castle Rock on Tuesday night, which grew 1-2 acres before being fully contained, according to the agency.

Cothren said the weather pattern is similar to March 2019, when a series of 28 southwest Washington wildfires burned more than 350 acres, including blazes in Rose Valley and near Cathlamet.

To avoid a repeat of the “March Madness fires,” Cowlitz 2 is preparing for increased activity and asking volunteers to come in to the agency’s three fully staffed stations, Cothren said.

Residents who plan to burn brush must have a permit and should have water and tools on site to put out the fire, Cothren said. People need to stay with the fire at all times, he said.

“If they can hold off on burning until the weather changes, the better,” he said.

Cold water

People planning to spend time in or around the water also should keep safety in mind, Cothren said.

While the temperatures may hit 80 degrees, the water is much colder, with the Columbia River at about 46 degrees, Cothren said.

