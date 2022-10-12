 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Cowlitz County officials revisit disaster events in free podcast. First up: The 60th-anniversary of the Columbus Day Storm

  • 0
Columbus Day Storm damage

Workers tend to the damaged Safeway sign shortly after the Columbus Day Storm in 1962 on 16th Avenue in Longview.

 Cowlitz County Historical Museum, Contributed

It was 60 years ago today that a typhoon-turned-extratropical cyclone named Freda headed up the West Coast, wreaking havoc from California to Vancouver, B.C.

To partly mark the six decades since the Columbus Day Storm, the Cowlitz County Historical Society and Department of Emergency Management teamed up to launch the first few episodes of a podcast series centered around revisiting historic local disasters and explaining how people can prepare for similar events today.

The first two episodes are available for free on the website for the Cowlitz Podcast Network, a service through the local radio network of KLOG, KUKN and The Blitz that offers podcast training and hosts episodes.

People are also reading…

Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hembree said the podcast’s goal is to show why preparing for the next big wind storm, flood, wildfire or even volcano eruption is crucial to the area.

“People tend to not want to prepare,” he said. “We want to highlight why it’s important.”

During the storm on Oct. 12, 1962, the 16th Avenue Safeway sign in Longview was destroyed, the city of Kelso’s repair building was left in shambles and downed trees littered Kessler Boulevard around Lake Sacajawea. A historylink.org article says 16 people were injured by flying debris in Longview, and the city’s civic center collapsed.

The National Weather Service designated the event as Washington’s worst weather disaster in the 20th century, the article says, killing more than 50 people.

Columbus Day Storm damage

The city of Kelso's repair shop lays damaged after the Columbus Day Storm in 1962. 

In the podcast episodes, Hembree and Cowlitz County Historical Museum Director Joseph Govednik interview locals who witnessed the storm first hand and shared their memories, including retired Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson recalling his family piling in their station wagon to leave their home, stopping frequently down Clark Creek Road to remove downed trees from the roadway. Others tell tales of a fearful pet who dug a hole through an outside wall to seek shelter inside, and a Kelso football team that ventured more than six hours home from an away game in Aberdeen through downed trees after the storm. A punter kicked the ball that day, only to have to fly backwards, about 30 yards.

Govednik said Longview’s damages totalled the equivalent of $2.2 million in today’s figures. A The Daily News article in the Oct. 13 and 14, 1962, edition refers to the storm as “Ferocious Freda.” By Oct. 15, reports by The Daily News say 70% of local power was restored, and Longview and Kelso schools were open, while rural schools were closed. A photo shows a Kelso home split in two from a downed tree from the storm, which produced up to 120 mph winds in Portland.

Columbus Day Storm damage

Airplanes are overturned in Cowlitz County after the Columbus Day Storm in 1962.

Hembree said tips for current storm preparedness include stocking nonperishable food and extra fuel for generators in case the electricity goes out for long periods. He said to tell people when you list them as emergency contacts so they know to possibly expect calls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue workers search for Venezuela landslide survivors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News