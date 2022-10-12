Cowlitz County officials revisit disaster events in free podcast. First up: The 60th-anniversary of the Columbus Day Storm

It was 60 years ago today that a typhoon-turned-extratropical cyclone named Freda headed up the West Coast, wreaking havoc from California to Vancouver, B.C.

To partly mark the six decades since the Columbus Day Storm, the Cowlitz County Historical Society and Department of Emergency Management teamed up to launch the first few episodes of a podcast series centered around revisiting historic local disasters and explaining how people can prepare for similar events today.

The first two episodes are available for free on the website for the Cowlitz Podcast Network, a service through the local radio network of KLOG, KUKN and The Blitz that offers podcast training and hosts episodes.

Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hembree said the podcast’s goal is to show why preparing for the next big wind storm, flood, wildfire or even volcano eruption is crucial to the area.

“People tend to not want to prepare,” he said. “We want to highlight why it’s important.”

During the storm on Oct. 12, 1962, the 16th Avenue Safeway sign in Longview was destroyed, the city of Kelso’s repair building was left in shambles and downed trees littered Kessler Boulevard around Lake Sacajawea. A historylink.org article says 16 people were injured by flying debris in Longview, and the city’s civic center collapsed.

The National Weather Service designated the event as Washington’s worst weather disaster in the 20th century, the article says, killing more than 50 people.

In the podcast episodes, Hembree and Cowlitz County Historical Museum Director Joseph Govednik interview locals who witnessed the storm first hand and shared their memories, including retired Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson recalling his family piling in their station wagon to leave their home, stopping frequently down Clark Creek Road to remove downed trees from the roadway. Others tell tales of a fearful pet who dug a hole through an outside wall to seek shelter inside, and a Kelso football team that ventured more than six hours home from an away game in Aberdeen through downed trees after the storm. A punter kicked the ball that day, only to have to fly backwards, about 30 yards.

How to listen What: "Memories of the Columbus Day Storm" and "60th Anniversary of the Columbus Day Storm" podcast episodes Link: www.cowlitzpodcast.com/listen

Govednik said Longview’s damages totalled the equivalent of $2.2 million in today’s figures. A The Daily News article in the Oct. 13 and 14, 1962, edition refers to the storm as “Ferocious Freda.” By Oct. 15, reports by The Daily News say 70% of local power was restored, and Longview and Kelso schools were open, while rural schools were closed. A photo shows a Kelso home split in two from a downed tree from the storm, which produced up to 120 mph winds in Portland.

Hembree said tips for current storm preparedness include stocking nonperishable food and extra fuel for generators in case the electricity goes out for long periods. He said to tell people when you list them as emergency contacts so they know to possibly expect calls.