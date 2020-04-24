Cowlitz County now at 39 confirmed coronavirus patients

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

After a one day reprieve, the number of coronavirus cases in Cowlitz County increased by five Friday and now totals 39 since the outbreak began, health officials reported.

Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) officials are no longer releasing information on specific patients, such as age, gender, date of positive test or hospitalization status. IMT officials said the move is to protect patient privacy.

So it was not immediately known whether the new cases are related to the cluster of cases at the Kelso Foster Farms chicken processing plant. Results of tests on 77 workers who worked near four workers who tested positive still had not been released as of midday Friday.