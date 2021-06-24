Cowlitz County nonprofits receive pandemic relief grants

Four Cowlitz County nonprofits received pandemic relief grants this week from the ArtsFund and Washington State Department of Commerce.

The Nonprofit Community Relief grant program distributed $10.78 million to 702 nonprofits throughout the state, according to a press release.

The Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts received $10,000, the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance received $10,000, the Lelooska Foundation received $22,500 and the North County Recreation Association received $9,500.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program, announced in early May, was designed to provide funding to arts, cultural, science and heritage organizations, as well as neighborhood associations, sports and recreation nonprofits, and veterans service organizations affected by the pandemic.

Applicants could request between $2,500 and $25,000. The program awarded grants to every eligible nonprofit that applied, covering 91% of funds requested, according to the press release.

Nonprofits have been especially hard hit by the pandemic and their recovery is crucial to a full and equitable economic recovery throughout Washington state, said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a statement.