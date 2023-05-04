More than two dozen Cowlitz County nonprofits raised nearly $250,000 during the 48-hour GiveBIG fundraiser this week.

Statewide, 22,575 donors raised about $11.8 million for 1,409 organizations, according to the GiveBIG website. The 145 participating Southwest Washington nonprofits serving Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties raised more than $1.2 million.

This was the first year many Southwest Washington nonprofits participated, after The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s annual Give More 24! merged with the statewide event.

"We are super excited about how many nonprofits decided to make the shift on short turnaround to a new giving day," said Maury Harris, Community Foundation spokesperson. "Major kudos to all nonprofits that trusted us and decided to get on board with GiveBIG."

While the two-day event drew fewer regional nonprofits because of the shorter window since Give More 24! in September, Cowlitz County organizations worked together to get the word out.

About 20 Cowlitz County nonprofits held a collaborative event at the Merk on Tuesday to bring attention to the fundraiser and the participating organizations. The event was "well-attended and festive," said Ian Thompson, co-organizer and Lower Columbia School Gardens operations coordinator and founder.

"We had some headwinds, a steep learning curve and too quick of turnaround from Give More 24! in September," he said. "But I think local Cowlitz nonprofits did a great job of rallying."

Lower Columbia School Gardens raised $50,105 from 170 donors, which was less than, but pretty close to, the amount raised last fall, Thompson said.

"Especially with all the challenges, we feel it was a success," he said. "We're grateful."

Lower Columbia School Gardens and other Southwest Washington nonprofits got a boost from 13 prizes sponsored by Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Shira Lile, executive director of Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services, said like any big change, she had some worries about the switch to GiveBIG. But the event couldn't have gone any better, she said.

"Our community rallied behind all of our incredible nonprofits who participated, and although it wasn't even a full year since Give More 24!, they supported us with full hearts," Lile said.

Hello Life raised about $9,400, slightly more than last year's $9,000, Lile said.

"We are so grateful to raise these critical funds for our free eating disorder programs alongside so many other wonderful and needed causes in our community," she said.

Lile said she loved seeing the nonprofits support each other before and during the 48-hour event.

Give More 24! and now GiveBIG is Hello Life's largest giving event of the year and is critical to the agency, Lile said.

The full year gap between this fundraiser and the next should allow more organizations to participate, give donors a break and organizations time to plan, Thompson said. The fundraiser will be a good thing and something Cowlitz County can "make our own," he said.

Donations can be made to participating nonprofits through the end of May at www.wagives.org.