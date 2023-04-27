More than two dozen Cowlitz County nonprofits are participating in a two-day online fundraiser next week, with a collaborative kickoff event to help bring awareness to the new event for the region.

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's annual Give More 24! merged with the statewide GiveBIG fundraiser this year to better support the growing event.

People donate and can search for local causes on the GiveBig SW Washington community page at www.givemore24.org. Early giving has begun, but the official two-day campaign runs Tuesday through Wednesday.

Southwest Washington nonprofits will have chances to win prizes during certain time periods on May 2 and 3, including three $500 prizes for Cowlitz County organizations sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Nearly 20 Cowlitz County nonprofits will hold a kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Merk in downtown Longview. The in-person event gives people a chance to learn about local nonprofits and includes live jazz guitar by Matt Olason and a free passport raffle.

Organizers wanted to hold the event in a public place to reach more people and connect them with nonprofits they may not know about, said Ian Thompson, Lower Columbia School Gardens operations coordinator and founder.

"It's a powerful thing to have all these groups in the same space and for people to be able to stop by on lunch break or whatever and get to talk face-to-face with groups doing all this amazing work," he said.

Some nonprofits are holding individual events on Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

Fewer Southwest Washington and Cowlitz County nonprofits are participating in GiveBIG this year than Give More 24!, in part because of the shorter turnaround time between events, said Ariel Largé, with the Broad Strokes Project.

Some organizations are scrambling to build awareness and get the word out about the fundraiser, while others are skipping this year, Largé said.

For Lower Columbia School Gardens, Give More 24! grew from a "fun little thing" to the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year with least overhead expense, Thompson said.

"When we heard that it was going away, even though we had to sort of quickly rearrange plan for year, we really need this to work," he said. "We're very motivated to make it work for us and for all local nonprofits."

Although the scope of Give More 24! varied between groups, it was an important fundraiser for local nonprofits, Thompson said. While the transition to GiveBIG "kinda threw us for a loop," Lower Columbia School Gardens is excited about the change, he said.

Participating nonprofits have put in a lot of effort to switch to a spring date for this event, said Janie Spurgeon, executive vice president and chief development officer at the Community Foundation, in a press release.

Spurgeon said she is confident the community support will follow based on the region’s generosity and the personal connections donors have with their favorite causes.

“People gave during Give More 24! because they were passionate about an organization or cause,” she said. “That feeling doesn’t change with the season, and now nonprofits need us to keep our support going strong on the 2nd and 3rd of May for GiveBIG."