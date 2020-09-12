Cowlitz County Museum reopens with COVID-19 precautions

True to its name, the historical museum used a ballot drop box from the early 2000s to direct traffic one way through the exhibit. Stickers placed six feet apart along the floor remind visitors to space out, while old exhibit cases form a shield around the front desk.

Another notable change, especially for the museum’s younger visitors, is the removal of hands-on exhibits, said Danielle Robbins, education and public programs coordinator.

Robbins is adapting the museum’s educational programs, typically packed with hands-on activities, to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The slideshow presentations easily transition to a virtual platform, but Robbins has gotten more creative to translate the hands-on portion of the “Traveling Trunk” program to online. For example, instead of letting students feel the heaviness of a historical iron, Robbins said she might set it on a scale to show students the weight.

The museum was beginning to hold presentations in more schools outside of Longview and Kelso before COVID-19 hit earlier this year, Robbins said. A positive effect of the changes is even after the pandemic restrictions are lifted, the virtual presentations may help reach more classrooms, she said.

Small groups can still visit the museum in person, and Robbins said she is already coordinating a visit with a homeschool group.