The formation of Longview wasn't the only notable piece of Cowlitz County history that took place 100 years ago.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum highlights how the planned city shaped the area in its latest exhibit "1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County," which opened Saturday and runs through the end of the year.

Museum Director Joseph Govednik has been working with staff on the new exhibit for several months to coincide with Longview's centennial celebrations. Govednik said that as they looked at the local history, the museum wanted to highlight the other changes that were happening in Cowlitz County at the same time.

"We thought it was important to give the context of the building of Longview," curator Bill Watson said. "It was Longview coming in that led to moving the county seat to Kelso from Kalama. It was Longview workers who were crossing when the Allen Street Bridge collapsed (in 1923)."

Unique features of the exhibit include a top hat and tuxedo jacket worn by Long-Bell Vice President Samuel Mark Morris and a formal dress worn by his wife. A large table in the corner holds the only known surviving pieces of a massive topographic map used by Long-Bell to plan out their logging work.

It was Long-Bell Lumber Company President R.A. Long who planned and financed the building of Longview to coincide with the company's giant lumber mill he also planned to build on the site. Longview would be a beautiful city, not a squalid mill town that typically popped up around industrial sites, according to Long's plan in a historylink.org article.

A major section of the historical museum's exhibit is about Ryderwood, the sister logging town to Longview that was also built in 1923 and designed as a counter to the traditional logging town full of lone transient workers.

"R.A. Long liked the idea of having men who were family men, married men, that lived in a community. He felt they would be better workers, so he wanted to create a town that would support that," Govednik said.

Several items from Ryderwood were loaned to the museum for the exhibit, including historic logging gear and memorabilia from Ryderwood High School.

Govednik and Watson pulled dozens of pictures from the museum's archives to go with the exhibit's artifacts. A slideshow of around 30 pictures on a display screen focuses on showing the construction in Longview over the course of the year. Other pictures are placed on signs explaining the biggest events of the year.

The year Longview was dedicated by its founder was also when the final section of the Pacific Highway was completed in Cowlitz County. Pacific Highway was the first road that reached from Canada to Oregon and was decommissioned in the 1960s as Interstate 5 was built along a similar route.

Govednik has been working with the Longview Centennial Committee on some of the city's other celebrations, including the large gala planned for September. A look back on Longview's history that was published in the 1940s will re-run in the next edition of the Cowlitz Historical Quarterly.

If you go What: "1923: The Year that Changed Cowlitz County," a historical exhibit. When: The exhibit runs through 2023. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Where: Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. Cost: Free admission.