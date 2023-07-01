The Cowlitz County commissioners will not meet Monday or Tuesday due to July Fourth . They will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a work session in the commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, and via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/82019613917 or by calling 1-253-215-8782 with the ID 820 1961 3917.

The Kalama Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11 in the City Council Chambers, 320 N. 1st St, Kalama. All regular future meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the City Council Chambers. Agenda and virtual attendance information will be available at www.cityofkalama.com.