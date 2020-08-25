Cowlitz County man with warrant for child rape arrested in Hawaii

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man with Cowlitz County felony warrants for two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation was arrested in Hawaii Monday, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Police in Hawaii arrested Eric Sean Roloson, 40, after a citizen in a remote part of the state called Kelso police with his location, according to the department.

A warrant for Roloson’s arrest was issued in Cowlitz County on March 25.

Kelso police last week asked for the public's help locating Roloson, who has family connections in Hawaii. The department's Facebook post had 1.8 million views and more than 36,000 shares, which helped lead to Roloson's arrest, according to Kelso police.

The two alleged victims were both less than 12 years old at the time of the assaults and were known to Roloson, according to court documents. The alleged assaults occurred between 2012 and December 2019 at various houses in Kelso, Long Beach and Portland, according to court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.