Cowlitz County lifts week-old emergency burn ban
Cowlitz County on Tuesday will rescind the emergency burn ban enacted on April 14.

Wetter, cooler weather have eased fire conditions, but officials urge the public to continue to tend to a fire for duration of burning and completely extinguish upon conclusion.

An unually long spate of dry weather led to a big fire at Swanson Bark & Wood Products and a brush fire in the Ostrander area.

For more information, please contact the Cowlitz County Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 577-3052 or visit the County’s website at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us .

