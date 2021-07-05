Cowlitz County landlords are selling properties to cover back rent not collected during eviction moratoriums

The majority of tenants in her property management company’s 300 rentals are paying, she said, while about 10% are behind and trying to catch up and another 5% aren’t paying at all.

Britten said tenants who owe money are sent to collections, but landlords are rarely compensated.

She said security deposits often don’t make up for damages left by renters, either. One owner of a rental she manages was left with $10,000 in back rent and had to invest another $19,000 in the property before the unit could be placed on the market to sell, Britten said.

Tight rental market

Britten said 27 units under her property management company were sold because tenants weren’t paying rent.

In some cases under the state eviction moratorium, tenants can be removed when the property changes ownership.

Britten said most of the units were single-family homes that went to first-time homeowners — creating less rentals among an already small local inventory.

“It takes the houses right out of the rental market,” she said. “I think we’re going to see more of a housing shortage.”

