Cowlitz County Judge Michael Evans was honored Friday for exemplary conduct and commitment to promoting local access to justice.

The Washington State Bar Association presented Evans with the Local Hero award Friday in Vancouver, following his nomination by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association.

In a press release from the organization, Washington State Bar Association President Daniel Clark praised Evans for his progressive stance on criminal justice reform and his compassionate approach. He highlighted Evans' dedication to redirecting lives through his work in juvenile delinquency, mental health and substance abuse cases.

Evans has served as a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge since 2010, and was previously a Cowlitz County District Court judge. He established and managed the county's first mental health court and currently serves as the presiding judge in juvenile court, the news release states. Before joining the bench, Evans worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Cowlitz County and also practiced privately, specializing in criminal defense, family law and civil litigation.