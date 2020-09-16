Cowlitz County investigating COVID cases at long-term care facilities

It’s unclear if other counties in the state have passed similar measures, but Faulk said in an email Wednesday input from local communities plays a role in the governor’s office’s considerations.

“We are concerned about the health metrics and the science of the disease itself,” Faulk said. “We want to reopen as much as anyone, and so we work with local partners to find ways to drive transmission down to reopen more activities.”

Mortensen said a petition supporting his original resolution had more than 500 signatures and the commissioners received about 120 emails supporting the measure.

Several citizens commented in favor of the resolution during the meeting.

“We’re losing businesses, our citizens are not doing well, there’s a lot of crime, a lot of hurt and a lot of heartache,” said Lisa Alexander, Kelso City Councilwoman. “We need to open our community up. ... We elected you three to be our voice and here we are begging to do what people are asking, open our county.”

Kurt Anagnostou, candidate for Commissioner District 2, spoke out against the measure. He said the governor’s rules are to protect people.