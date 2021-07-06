Cowlitz County Humane Society prepares for summer heat

Cowlitz County temperatures could hit record highs this weekend A weekend heat wave is expected to break high-temperature records in Longview and across the Pacific Northwest, prompting an excessive heat wa…

Preventive measures

At the end of June, the Cowlitz County Humane Society put its own tips into action by setting up fans to circulate cool air, keeping dogs inside as much as possible and giving the dogs frozen carrots and dog popsicles, Lukken said.

“We are air conditioned, but with size of building we still had a hard time keeping the temperature down,” Lukken said. “We did have one volunteer who purchased a giant fan for the dog side and we kept the doors open and had those fans blowing.”

The Humane Society also posted tips for keeping pets cool on its Facebook page, like keeping animals in the shade or a cool place with plenty of water, freezing water or chicken broth into popsicles, which dogs in particular enjoy, and wrapping ice packs or frozen water bottles in towels for cats to lay on.

“If you don’t have AC, you can put ice behind the fan and that helps get a cool breeze going, too,” she said.

Dogs could also be put in a bathtub with cool water, and if it seems like your pet is experiencing heat stress or heat stroke, Lukken said it’s vital to get timely vet care.