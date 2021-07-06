Cowlitz County Humane Society prepares for summer heat

Though temperatures have dropped from the record-breaking highs of late June, pet owners should remain aware of the risk of heatstroke and prepare now to help pets through hot weather.
Humane Society of Cowlitz County interim executive director Wanda Lukken said, “During times when we have high heat levels, we do get a lot of people worrying about their animals being in heat stress.”
The first step is to know what heat stoke looks like in different animals. Common signs of heatstroke in dogs are excessive panting, excessive drooling, dehydration, bright red gums, decreased urine production and a rapid heart rate, according to Emergency and Critical Care Specialty Technician Tana Graveline with the Columbia River Veterinary Specialists, a 24-hour emergency vet in Vancouver. Certain dogs with lung problems or flat faces, or older pets, are more at risk.
Cats experience similar symptoms as dogs, along with stumbling or staggering, sweaty feet, excess grooming and vomiting, according to the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
In a May resource sheet about heatstroke, Graveline said that because pets don’t sweat like humans and use others ways, like panting, to regulate body temperature, “overheating can happen quickly despite our best efforts to help them keep cool.”
Heat stroke occurs when a pet’s temperature reaches over 103 degrees Fahrenheit, Graveline said. Body temperatures greater than 106 degrees Fahrenheit can “lead to grave illness and possible death.”
A weekend heat wave is expected to break high-temperature records in Longview and across the Pacific Northwest, prompting an excessive heat wa…
Preventive measures
At the end of June, the Cowlitz County Humane Society put its own tips into action by setting up fans to circulate cool air, keeping dogs inside as much as possible and giving the dogs frozen carrots and dog popsicles, Lukken said.
“We are air conditioned, but with size of building we still had a hard time keeping the temperature down,” Lukken said. “We did have one volunteer who purchased a giant fan for the dog side and we kept the doors open and had those fans blowing.”
The Humane Society also posted tips for keeping pets cool on its Facebook page, like keeping animals in the shade or a cool place with plenty of water, freezing water or chicken broth into popsicles, which dogs in particular enjoy, and wrapping ice packs or frozen water bottles in towels for cats to lay on.
Anxious pet owners are seeking advice as temperatures are forecasted to hit record-breaking highs this weekend — nearing 111 degrees.
“If you don’t have AC, you can put ice behind the fan and that helps get a cool breeze going, too,” she said.
Dogs could also be put in a bathtub with cool water, and if it seems like your pet is experiencing heat stress or heat stroke, Lukken said it’s vital to get timely vet care.
While stray animals tend to know where to go to hide from the heat, Lukken said putting out extra water for strays can be helpful when temperatures spike.
If anyone does see a stray or outdoor pet that seems to be in distress, they can always call Animal Control at (360) 577-0151 Ext. 2. Officers have thermometers in the truck to check the temperature around an animal and of the animal themselves to determine if the animal might need medical care, she said.
Open a can of wet cat food at the Coal Creek boat launch off Ocean Beach Highway and cats will slink out of the dense brush. As 20 cats and ki…
During high-heat periods, animal control officers also keep coolers with ice packs and cold water in their vehicles, Lukken said, so “if they did find a dog in distress they can soak a towel in cool water and put it on them.”