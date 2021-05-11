Cowlitz County Humane Society director to step down

Cowlitz County Humane Society Executive Director Charmaine Nawrocki will resign from her position May 21 to take a job where she can work remotely to be home with her 11-month-old.

“I would like to thank the board of directors, the community, our staff and our volunteers for giving me the opportunity to serve you all,” she said. “I hope I have left (organization) a little bit better then when I found it, and I will dearly miss the shelter, the animals, and all of you.”

Nawrocki joined the organization in April 2018 and previously worked as manager of a Vancouver animal hospital and as a veterinary assistant at a Puyallup animal hospital. She said her background is in veterinary medicine.

The shelter has one location in Longview and provides animal control for all of Cowlitz County, except Kalama where the police department offers animal services.

The shelter’s animal care manager Wanda Lukken will take over as interim director until a replacement is hired, Nawrocki said.

According to Nawrocki, Lukken is a longtime Cowlitz County resident who started as a volunteer at the shelter before moving to a full-time position over the past 16 years.