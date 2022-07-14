Cowlitz County housing market starts to balance out as listings rise

Recent real estate data shows Cowlitz County housing market is starting to stabilize as more homes go on the market and stay available longer.

The major drive is a doubling of the number of homes listed for sale over the span of a few months. Katie Keaton, a realtor for Realty One Group Pacifica based in Longview, said the local listing service that her agency uses showed the number of active home listings rise from 99 in April to 227 in early July.

The statewide real estate organizing nonprofit Northwest Multiple Listing Service showed a similar jump in active home listings for Cowlitz County. May and June were the first months in nearly two years where the number of listings was higher than the number of sales.

While the overall housing market remains strongly favorable to sellers, Keaton said the rising number of possible houses eased some of the pressure on buyers to make instant decisions.

"It means buyers can be pickier. They can maybe look at a home two times before they decide to write an offer, or they can take a weekend to see what else comes onto the market," Keaton said.

This recent swing in the local market was partially driven by the rising interest rates for home loans, which pushed some possible buyers out. Earlier this week, Redfin reported June saw the highest rate of canceled home sales nationwide since the spring of 2020, an indication competition is slowing down.

Cowlitz County has seen home sales remain highly stable in recent months. Each of the last three months saw around 120 closings on Cowlitz County homes, according to NWMLS.

Hunter Ervin runs On the Spot Home Inspection based out of Castle Rock. Ervin inspects around seven houses per week to check the quality of electrical and plumbing systems or other potential risks for buyers.

He estimated that remodels and potential house-flipping situations make up about a third of his inspections.

"When I go into a home, I know what to look for as far as quality carpentry. There's definitely some homes out there that have been pushed that way because of the current market," Ervin said.

The new inventory has not reversed the trend of rising home prices but it may be slowing the increase. Cowlitz County's average home sales price in June was $404,200, very similar to what the average prices were in April and an increase of roughly $7,000 from where they stood in June 2021.

Keaton said homeowners who were on the fence about possibly selling their home may be doing so now to avoid missing a possible peak in the market. She said it was becoming less common to see homes sell four days after going up for sale, or receive offers $20,000 or more above the asking price.

"The prices are back to where the market is telling us, not trying to get ahead of what it's telling us," Keaton said.