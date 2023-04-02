Explore the housing package

By the numbers

Last year Cowlitz County and its cities issued building permits for 274 multifamily units — the most in one year going back to 1980. View a video of the breakdown below:

More affordable housing needed

In the past 10 years, Cowlitz County’s median resale price went up 162%. Learn how high prices are affecting the number of available units by clicking on the photo below:

Cowlitz County housing development up, but more needed to address shortage Last year the county and cities issued building permits for 274 multifamily units — the most in one year going back to 1980.

Current plans, construction

About 65% of the projected 10,000 units needed in Cowlitz County by 2044 should be for low income residents making 50% or less of the area median income: $75,100 for a family of four, according to the state. View what developments are in the works today by clicking on the photo below:

Dozens of new housing developments in the works in Cowlitz County Here is a list of single-family and multifamily developments in the process of being built in Unincorporated Cowlitz County, Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, and Castle Rock.