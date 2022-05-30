Cowlitz County honors fallen soldiers during Memorial Day gatherings in Kelso, Longview, Kalama

People across Cowlitz County attended Memorial Day events big and small Monday to honor those who died serving in the U.S. military.

Kelso

In Kelso, Mayor Mike Karnofski shared stories of the names of fallen soldiers on a veterans memorial with Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans and his family.

Karnofski, who grew up in Kelso, said he recognized names of people who died in the Vietnam War on the city's memorial. His mother talked about former classmates who are also etched on the memorial stone at Kelso Veterans Park, he added.

Longview

In Longview, American Legion Post 155 hosted a roughly 30-minute ceremony at Longview Memorial Park. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighter and U.S. Army veteran Robert Brown was scheduled to speak and soprano soloist Karen Prichard of Longview was scheduled to sing the National Anthem.

More than 100 people gathered at the site. Legion members saluted as wreaths were laid at the Mount Solo Road cemetery to honor U.S. military who died in action. A division of the Sea Cadets performed the color guard ceremony.

Dahlace McMillian and her children Lynden, 7, and Royce, 2 cleaned and laid flowers on a gravestone nearby.

Kalama

In Kalama, roughly 60 people watched as veterans marched flags through the city's Oddfellows Cemetery, and for the second consecutive year, BSA and cub scouts joined the stride.

Scout leader Juanita Moon said her den, as well as a local Girl Scout troop, laid flags at the cemetery on Friday. She said contributing to the service helps the kids learn "the meaning of Memorial Day," but anyone, not just kids in the organized groups, can help.

"You don't have to be a scout to put up the flag," Moon said.

Michael Merz of Kalama said he and roughly 15 family members attended the Kalama gathering to honor veterans, including his late father, former cemetery commissioner Don Merz who hosted the event before he passed in 1978.

"It's kind of the most important holiday in my family," Merz said.

Kalama native and Army veteran Brian LaRoy gave a speech at the ceremony about city residents who can no longer stand during the National Anthem at local events, like sports games, because they did not return home from war.

One resident includes his namesake and his father's late friend, George H. Quigley, who died at age 28 in action during World War II. LaRoy said Quigley left a pregnant wife behind, and when she had a girl, LaRoy's father promised his son's middle name would honor his fallen friend.

"All these men served our country and didn't come home," LaRoy said in his speech.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.