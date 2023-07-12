An annual count showed a 17% increase in Cowlitz County's homeless population over last year's numbers, with nearly double the number of unsheltered individuals, though a change in count method may be behind the large jump.

On the other hand, some service providers believe the numbers are accurate; that is, it's likely the actual number of homeless people increased amid rising rents and a tight housing market.

While the local numbers are higher than 2022, they're actually lower than recent trends, according to state data. This year's number of unsheltered individuals is the second-lowest in the last five years, excluding 2021 when the count was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s point in time count on Jan. 26 recorded 318 homeless people, with 137 unsheltered, 103 in emergency shelters and 78 in transitional housing. Those living in the HOPE Village pallet home site were counted as unsheltered, per the state Department of Commerce's decision, according to the county.

Last year's count surveyed 271 people, with 71 unsheltered, 128 in emergency shelters and 72 in transitional housing.

State law requires each county to conduct an annual homeless count, which Cowlitz County uses to see trends, rather than as an all-encompassing census.

This year, the county focused on outreach, rather a resource event, to find more unsheltered people. Cowlitz County worked with staff and volunteers with the severe weather shelter, Veterans Administration, Cowlitz Family Health Center, Community House on Broadway, HOPE Village and Woodland Action Center.

The count also includes the number people in shelters, such as Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter, on the night of Jan. 26.

It's unclear if the count will use the same method next winter, said Gena James, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services deputy director.

"As we continue to look at the data and reflect on how it has been done the last few years, we will make a decision as it gets closer," she said.

Though the count has never been perfect, social service agencies were particularly skeptical of 2022's results compared to their day-to-day experiences.

Ilona Kerby, Lower Columbia CAP executive director, said she would have been surprised if the numbers hadn't gone up this year.

"Historically we’ve always looked at it as potentially being an underrepresented number; that number is actually higher than what you get in the point in time," she said.

While the county-level report does not break down results by age, some Cowlitz County organizations reported an increase in older people seeking shelter and housing assistance.

Lower Columbia CAP is receiving a lot of calls from residents getting priced out of their rentals, especially seniors on fixed incomes, Kerby said. The organization does not currently have a resource to help, she said. Pandemic-related rental assistance was tapped out by March and CAP's other housing services contract with Cowlitz County expired at the end of June.

"That's on my radar and a big concern for me, elderly becoming unhoused because they can’t afford rent," she said.

The average rent in Cowlitz County increased about 11% from $1,100 last spring to $1,220 in the first quarter of 2023, according to Washington Center for Real Estate Research’s most recent apartment market report.

One-bedroom units saw a slightly steeper increase of $173, or 20%, from $858 to $1,031.

High rents are likely why the length of stay at Community House on Broadway increased in 2022, Executive Director Frank Morrison said. On average, individuals stayed at the shelter for 99 days in 2022, compared to 58 days in 2020 and 69 days in 2019, according to the organization's annual report.

Families stayed an average 106 days last year, up from 105 in 2020 and 87 in 2019.

Morrison said the organization encourages residents to stay long enough to "get grounded" and pay down debts.

The drop-in emergency shelter residents recorded in the point in time count may be in part because of renovations at Community House that were ongoing at the time, Morrison said. A dozen rooms were used for staff instead of residents during construction on the shelter's ground floor, he said.

As of July 1, the shelter housed 92 residents compared to 104 last year.

The need for the shelter beds was likely the same or greater during their unavailability, Morrison said. Work wrapped up last month, bringing the shelter's overall capacity back up to 120 beds, he said.

The Community House/CORE Health Extended Support Services location that houses elderly, medically fragile or with physical or mental disabilities recorded about the same number of residents the last two years but also has seen an increase in older clients.

As of July 1, 2021, the shelter's 34 residents included eight aged 62 and older, according to data provided by Community House. That number increased to nine of 36 in 2022 and jumped to 13 of 36 this year, making up the largest age group at the location.

The number of residents 55- to 61-years-old also increased from two in 2021 to seven the last two years.