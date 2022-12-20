Cowlitz County holiday food giveaways, meals set for this week

This week, Cowlitz County community organizations are set to distribute holiday dinner food boxes or host free meals for those in need.

On Wednesday, Lower Columbia CAP is handing out holiday dinner boxes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

People can enter the drive-thru line on Seventh Avenue. Pedestrians and bicycles are welcome. The distribution moved from CAP's 12th Avenue building to the event center to help prevent traffic congestion, said Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director.

"We're hoping to see it run very smoothly and solve the issue we deal with every time we do holiday meals," she said.

The approximately 400 dinners are available to Cowlitz County residents on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

The boxes include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and rolls, Kerby said. Some boxes will include hams donated by local unions to the organization for the holiday dinners and for Meals on Wheels clients, she said.

"They brought in a lot of ham, which is wonderful," Kerby said. "It's just unbelievable."

The Longview-Kelso Building and Trades Council, Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and affiliated unions purchased $11,200 worth of hams from Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock to donate, said Mike Bridges, building and trades council president.

The 5,500 pounds of ham was delivered to CAP on Friday and is the group's largest donation to date, Bridges said. The unions have increased their donation every year since 2009 in an effort to meet the need, he said. This year's donation is higher in part because organizers were concerned the normal amount wouldn't go as far because of inflation, Bridges said.

For those in need of a hot meal this week, the Longview Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at 1639 10th Ave., Longview.

The Belly Brigade will hold its annual Christmas breakfast 9 a.m. Sunday at Longview Foursquare Church, 416 20th Ave.

In Kelso, the group will serve a Christmas dinner at the regular time 3:45 p.m. at Laurie Hall, next to 208 Church St.

Belly Brigade serves free meals at about 4 p.m. every Sunday at the locations in Kelso and Longview.