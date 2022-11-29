Cowlitz County holiday events kick off Friday

Cowlitz County is kicking off the holiday season with tree lightings, parades and community celebrations starting this weekend.

On Friday, the city of Kelso is holding its Tree Lighting Festival at City Hall, 203 Pacific Ave. South. The tree will be lit at 6:10 p.m. and Santa will arrive shortly after. The event also includes Christmas music, refreshments, games, prizes, a hayride, children’s crafts, face painting and cookie decorating.

Several events are planned for Saturday, including the Longview Downtowners’ Holiday Parade and Ceremonial Civic Circle Lighting organized by the Cowlitz PUD.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the Cowlitz PUD building on Commerce Ave. and Fir Street, go through downtown, ending at the Monticello Hotel for the annual Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce tree lighting.

Down south, the Woodland Winterfest kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with music by the high school jazz band and a tree lighting at Hoffman Plaza. People can enjoy a complimentary latte, mocha, hot chocolate or cider thanks to the Downtown Woodland Revitalization group.

Santa Claus and Miss Woodland are set to light the tree at 6 p.m., and afterwards people can head to the park pavilion to listen to the Woodland High School Choir sing Christmas carols. There, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will have gifts for kids, as well as free hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee for everyone thanks to the Woodland Moose Lodge.

For the second year, Downtown Kalama will transform into a winter village Saturday for the Chamber of Commerce’s Parade of Lighted Floats. The event, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will also include a holiday shopping event, caroling, Santa photos and hot chocolate.

First Street from Ivy Street to Elm Street will be closed during the event. The parade down First Street starts at 5 p.m. and the street will reopen when it is done.

At 6:30 p.m., the Port of Kalama is hosting a free Christmas event at its Interpretive Center. The port is screening “The Polar Express” movie, offering hot beverages and treats and photos with its locomotive.

On Friday and Saturday, Kalama event venue one55elm is hosting a Winter Ale Fest, including ales from 10 local breweries, a local artisan market and live music. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 155 Elm St.

Across the river on Sunday, Santa will light the tree at Rainier City Hall, 106 West B St. at 5 p.m. Later, Santa and his friends will be at the Eagles Lodge at 109 West A St. to take free photos with guests and offer free refreshments.

Next weekend, Castle Rock is holding its annual Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. along Cowlitz Street and Front Avenue, followed by a ceremony to illuminate thousands of lights downtown, starting near the Post Office at 126 West Cowlitz St.

Gift and food vendors will be at the event, and Santa will be available for photos until 7:30 p.m., according to organizers. Downtown businesses will compete in a “best-decorated storefront” award and festival goers can enter to win raffle prizes throughout the night.