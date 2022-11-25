Cowlitz County holiday bazaar update: Nov. 26-Dec. 3

NOVEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

NOV. 26

Kelso Eagles Annual Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities; breakfast: biscuits and gravy, rolls, instant oatmeal; and lunch: soups (tomato macaroni and chicken vegetable) and sandwiches (egg salad, ham and cheese, and chicken salad), various prices.

Must Be Christmas: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26; 521 S.W. D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway, Longview.

NOV. 27

Alston’s Corner Assembly of God Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Alston’s Corner Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier; sponsored by Alston’s Corner Assembly of God Youth Group; to benefit Speed of Light (helps provide vehicles for missionaries; equipment for evangelism; and compassion projects such as water wells, disaster response, anti-human trafficking initiatives and people with disabilities.

Kelso Eagles Annual Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities; breakfast: biscuits and gravy, rolls, instant oatmeal; and lunch: soups (tomato macaroni and chicken vegetable) and sandwiches (egg salad, ham and cheese, and chicken salad), various prices.

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of December during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

DEC. 3

“For the Kids” Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, Broadway Early Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Friends of Broadway Parent Group/PTO and to benefit the group’s programs, students and teachers at the Broadway Early Learning Center; hot dogs, chili, nachos, chips, sodas, hot chocolate, water and tea ($1-$4).

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and Dec. 10 and Dec. 11; 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation; to benefit Longview Parks and Recreation programs.

Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Sons of Norway Lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso; sponsored by the lodge; to benefit the Lower Columbia School Gardens; food available: five rounds of lefse ($10), four Swedish pancakes ($5), 14 ounce jar lingonberries ($8), 12 Swedish meatballs ($15), almond cakes ($5 and $10), 12 Norwegian cookies ($12), three Norwegian waffles ($5), 12 ounces split pea soup ($8), lutefisk ($15 per pound), 12 ounces herring ($10).